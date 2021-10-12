Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Splunk worth $289,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.