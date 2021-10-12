Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,943,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $254,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 917,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,720,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 128,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of HST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.