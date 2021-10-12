Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,573 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of UDR worth $283,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $82,000.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

