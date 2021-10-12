Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 279,491 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of The AES worth $302,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

