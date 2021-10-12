Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 436,316 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Amcor worth $311,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.