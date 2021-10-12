Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,356 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Genuine Parts worth $326,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.