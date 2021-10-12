Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $323,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

