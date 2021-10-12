Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Evergy worth $255,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

