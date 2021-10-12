Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of MGM Resorts International worth $306,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,604,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

