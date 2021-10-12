George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Financial Analysis

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.18% 9.25% 2.59% Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for George Weston and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

George Weston currently has a consensus price target of $146.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Arko.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion 0.40 $718.88 million N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.32 $13.19 million $0.14 70.86

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Risk and Volatility

George Weston has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Weston beats Arko on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

