Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.30 ($116.82).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €78.65 ($92.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €87.67 and its 200 day moving average is €89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

