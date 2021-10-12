Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.44 ($115.82).

ETR GXI traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.65 ($92.53). 124,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

