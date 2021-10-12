Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $300,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

