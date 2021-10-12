Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.