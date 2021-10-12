Gina Mastantuono Sells 578 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $13.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.13. 796,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

