GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,429.80 ($18.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,393.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

