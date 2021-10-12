GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 9 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,397 ($18.25) per share, with a total value of £125.73 ($164.27).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, with a total value of £115.76 ($151.24).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41). 9,831,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,394.13. The company has a market capitalization of £70.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

