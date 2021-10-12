GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in September

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLG Life Tech stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Tuesday. GLG Life Tech has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

