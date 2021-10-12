Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About Global Care Capital
