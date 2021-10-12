Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

