Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 578.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 395,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,694. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

