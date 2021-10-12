Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 578.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 395,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,694. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
