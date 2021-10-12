Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Down 3.4%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 134,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 342,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

