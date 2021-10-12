Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.91. 3,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.