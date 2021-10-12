Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Up to $35.41

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $36.39. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,979,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

