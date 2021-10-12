GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Update

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSTC stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,501,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,375. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. It operates through the following segments: Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. AngioSoma also develops Liprostin for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.