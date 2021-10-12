GMT Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $443.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

