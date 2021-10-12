GMT Capital Corp Purchases 46,700 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 1.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 862,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,878,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

