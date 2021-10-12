Gnosis Achieves Market Cap of $455.54 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $455.54 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $302.77 or 0.00534580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00214472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00092574 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

