Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBRG. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,734,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

