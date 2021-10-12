GoldFund Price Tops $0.0011 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 136.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $174,602.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004356 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

