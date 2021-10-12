Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GER. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 79.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 2,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

