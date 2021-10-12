Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

