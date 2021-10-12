GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 2% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.54. 114,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 276,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$230.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

