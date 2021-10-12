Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,329.78

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,329.78 ($17.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,189.37 ($15.54). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84), with a volume of 7,749 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,329.78. The firm has a market cap of £303.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

