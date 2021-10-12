Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.34. 131,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.