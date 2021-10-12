Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 6.3%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.05 and last traded at $166.05. Approximately 1,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.69, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

