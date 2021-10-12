Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

