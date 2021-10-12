Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $21.04 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Govi has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $63,627.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,235,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

