G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 3,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.