Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graf Acquisition Corp IV stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Graf Acquisition Corp IV

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

