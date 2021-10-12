Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 980,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 74.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $7,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $50,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

