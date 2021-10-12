Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $407.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00308379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

