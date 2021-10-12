Gravity Finance Trading Down 10.4% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $3.57 million and $80,049.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.