Gravity (GZRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $78,285.04

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Gravity has a total market cap of $78,285.04 and $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gravity has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

