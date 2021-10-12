Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.09

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as high as C$39.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.86, with a volume of 517,012 shares traded.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

