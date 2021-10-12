Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 18.74 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £743.11 million and a PE ratio of -187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.09.

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

