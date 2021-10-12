Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.52. 7,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,122,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Plains by 28.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

