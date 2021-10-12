Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.10

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.10 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.74). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.75), with a volume of 552,099 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £703.99 million and a P/E ratio of -18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.10.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.