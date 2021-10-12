Grin (GRIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and $4.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.46 or 0.06053670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00300038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.40 or 0.01012712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00091641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.50 or 0.00482450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00371877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00292436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004848 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,116,560 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.