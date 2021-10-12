Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

