Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 811.6% in September

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, an increase of 811.6% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of AVAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

